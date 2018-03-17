People already take their dogs everywhere. Why not bring them to Bellis Fair for this?

People who work or shop at Bellis Fair now have an option to get their dogs some time to socialize or cleaned up.
Earlier this month Nana Doggie Grooming opened in the Target wing of the mall. Along with basic and full grooming services, the space has a dog playground area for toy- and medium-size dogs. The owner, Hwa Sun Kim, has more than 15 years of grooming experience.
Kim and her manager, Genna Bae, both said people like the idea of dropping their dogs off for grooming while getting some shopping done. They hope it is also a popular option for people who work at the mall and want a place nearby where their dogs can play with other dogs.
Bae said the mall itself was very helpful in making the facility possible. People can bring dogs into the mall, as long as they are on leashes.
Another nice option, Bae said, is the hours are longer than you might find at a typical grooming place. It’s open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. There are no dog grooming services on Sundays. For further details, call 360-738-7051.
