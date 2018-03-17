Groomers work at Nana Doggie Grooming, a new business for small and medium-sized dogs, Thursday, March 15 at Bellis Fair Mall in Bellingham. Nana also offers a dog playground. Evan Abell Evan Abell
Groomers work at Nana Doggie Grooming, a new business for small and medium-sized dogs, Thursday, March 15 at Bellis Fair Mall in Bellingham. Nana also offers a dog playground. Evan Abell Evan Abell

Local

People already take their dogs everywhere. Why not bring them to Bellis Fair for this?

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

March 17, 2018 06:00 AM

BELLINGHAM

People who work or shop at Bellis Fair now have an option to get their dogs some time to socialize or cleaned up.

Earlier this month Nana Doggie Grooming opened in the Target wing of the mall. Along with basic and full grooming services, the space has a dog playground area for toy- and medium-size dogs. The owner, Hwa Sun Kim, has more than 15 years of grooming experience.

Kim and her manager, Genna Bae, both said people like the idea of dropping their dogs off for grooming while getting some shopping done. They hope it is also a popular option for people who work at the mall and want a place nearby where their dogs can play with other dogs.

Bae said the mall itself was very helpful in making the facility possible. People can bring dogs into the mall, as long as they are on leashes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Another nice option, Bae said, is the hours are longer than you might find at a typical grooming place. It’s open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. There are no dog grooming services on Sundays. For further details, call 360-738-7051.

Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz

  Comments  