Two clothing stores close at Bellingham’s Bellis Fair mall

As is common in the first part of the year, Bellis Fair is going through a series of changes involving stores.
Change typically happens in the first quarter following the holiday season as leases expire. Here’s an update on some of the recent moves:
▪ Justice, the children’s clothing store, has closed. It was in the center portion of the mall and there isn’t an announced replacement.
▪ Chico’s has announced it is closing its store. The women’s clothing store is next to the former Justice space.
▪ An “Opening Soon” sign is up in the Target wing of the mall for the Cascade Motorcycle Safety Education center.
