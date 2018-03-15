Local

Two clothing stores close at Bellingham’s Bellis Fair mall

By Dave Gallagher

dgallagher@bhamherald.com

March 15, 2018 08:19 AM

BELLINGHAM

As is common in the first part of the year, Bellis Fair is going through a series of changes involving stores.

Change typically happens in the first quarter following the holiday season as leases expire. Here’s an update on some of the recent moves:

▪  Justice, the children’s clothing store, has closed. It was in the center portion of the mall and there isn’t an announced replacement.

▪  Chico’s has announced it is closing its store. The women’s clothing store is next to the former Justice space.

▪  An “Opening Soon” sign is up in the Target wing of the mall for the Cascade Motorcycle Safety Education center.

