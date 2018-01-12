Woman found dead in shuttered Bellingham motel identified

Bellingham Police have identified the 32-year-old woman was found dead Saturday night in a shuttered Samish Way motel.
Tina Marie Jarman of Bellingham, also known by the surname Vanderwoude, was found dead about 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the former Macs Motel, 1215 Samish Way.
“Nothing at this time to indicate anything suspicious, but the investigation is still ongoing, pending autopsy reports and toxicology,” said Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley. “(It) can take up to three months to get the toxicology report.”
Police consider all unattended deaths suspicious unless proven otherwise, said Lt. Michael Johnston. It doesn’t necessarily mean that a crime was committed, he said.
Macs Motel closed in early 2016 because it wasn’t truly operating as a motel – it rented rooms to long-term residents and didn’t have a current state Department of Health license.
A June 2015 application for renewal was denied after an inspection showed several violations.
