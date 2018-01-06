Man who beat four women, held one captive and required a SWAT response pleads guilty

More Videos 0:56 Ice storm creates havoc in north Whatcom County Pause 0:59 He spent a year in jail. What did he just plead guilty to? 10:31 Saving our trees - protecting Washington from gypsy moths 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 0:20 Deadly Federal Way racing wreck closes Pacific Highway 1:45 Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 3:01 Tribute to celebrities who died in 2017 7:17 'This is eye-opening:" Authorities discuss child sex sting in Whatcom County 2:45 Highlights from No. 16 WSU's 30-27 win over No. 5 USC 0:42 North Carolina woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

He spent a year in jail. What did he just plead guilty to? Robert Dean McGlothern Jr. is accused of kidnapping his neighbor in October 2015, repeatedly assaulting her with a metal baseball bat and locking her in a closet for two days. McGlothern plead guilty to the crimes Friday, Jan. 5 in Whatcom Superior Court. Robert Dean McGlothern Jr. is accused of kidnapping his neighbor in October 2015, repeatedly assaulting her with a metal baseball bat and locking her in a closet for two days. McGlothern plead guilty to the crimes Friday, Jan. 5 in Whatcom Superior Court. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Robert Dean McGlothern Jr. is accused of kidnapping his neighbor in October 2015, repeatedly assaulting her with a metal baseball bat and locking her in a closet for two days. McGlothern plead guilty to the crimes Friday, Jan. 5 in Whatcom Superior Court. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com