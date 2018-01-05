Sen. Doug Ericksen appointed to EPA post in Seattle

Sen. Doug Ericksen has been appointed to a new job as the senior adviser to the Region 10 administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency in Seattle.

He will start his position soon, according to the executive assistant for Chris Hladick, the regional administrator for the Pacific Northwest and Alaska region.

The Ferndale Republican, in an email, neither confirmed nor denied that he had a new job with the EPA.

Instead, a statement was issued from his AOL account that read: “Sen. Ericksen has now and has always had many opportunities outside of the Legislature. He has always tried to do what is right for his constituents, the state and his family. Sen. Ericksen has decisions to make in the near future but he has not resigned from the Senate nor has he said that he plans to resign.”

The job will be his second with the EPA.

In January 2017, the Ferndale Republican accepted the appointment from President Donald Trump to serve as communications director for the EPA transition team in Washington, D.C.

The 120-day post ended May 20.

Ericksen had two jobs for a while, saying then he could fly back and forth, and expressed confidence he could keep up with what was going on in his committees in Olympia while he was in Washington, D.C.

Ericksen faced criticism for his dual roles.

A group of voters in his 42nd District launched a recall effort, insisting he wasn’t adequately doing his job as a state senator while also working in Washington, D.C. A Whatcom County Superior Court judge dismissed the petition in March, ruling there were insufficient grounds for the recall effort to continue.

Ericksen also maintained during his tenure that he didn’t know how much he was being paid for his temporary EPA job, even though public records of his paychecks showed it was $77.58 an hour – equivalent to an annual salary of $161,900.

Those records also showed he worked full-time or nearly full-time for the first month of his EPA job.

He continued to take his state Senate salary of $45,474 a year.

This story will be updated.