Walkways and the parking lot outside Sumas Elementary remained coated in ice on Monday, Jan. 1 after a weekend ice storm left thousands without power. Schools in the Nooksack Valley School District were closed Tuesday.
No school for Nooksack, no power for more than 500

January 02, 2018 08:16 AM

Schools were closed in the Nooksack Valley School District on Tuesday and more than 500 people remained without power as a lingering cold snap kept its icy grip on northern Whatcom County.

A weekend ice storm damaged power lines and trees and made driving treacherous in Sumas, Lynden and other areas. A current list of roads closed or impacted can be found at the Whatcom County Public Works website.

Hundreds were still without power Tuesday, especially in Sumas, and Puget Sound Energy crews were working to restore service to all areas.

Residents in northern Whatcom County are hoping for a break Tuesday as sunny skies and a daytime high near 42 degrees should help melt some of the ice that has coated roads, driveways and trees in the area.

