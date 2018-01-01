Longtime downtown Bellingham retailer will remain in business with new ownership

A last-minute deal has come together to ensure a longtime downtown retailer will not fade away.

BreAnne Hall and Eric Green have purchased Greenhouse from Chris Foss and Foster Rose. The deal, completed on Dec. 29, means the 45-year-old home decor store will remain in business at the corner of Cornwall Avenue and Holly Street. The retirement sale, which was expected to end in a few weeks, will continue with some of the seasonal items that are left. Work is under way to restock the store. The ownership change will officially take place on Feb. 1.

“We are so excited that this happened. They are just who we were looking for to continue (running Greenhouse),” Foss said of Hall and Green.

When Foss and Rose announced on Nov. 12 that they were retiring and closing the store, they had done so after searching for a buyer for more than two years.

Hall, who currently works at Haggen as a category manager, said she wanted to operate a physical store and felt the Greenhouse would be perfect. On Thanksgiving weekend she expressed interest in buying it but was told the business was off the market. She persisted, however, and Foss said they changed their mind after finding Hall and Green to be an energetic, enthusiastic couple that were serious about making it work.

Hall will transition from Haggen to the Greenhouse in the coming weeks, but is already working with Foss on restocking the store, which was mostly empty by the end of 2017. Hall said right now she is focused on retaining the employees, who until recently thought they would be out of a job at the end of January. As for the store itself, the name will remain the same as well as what it sells, although customers might see a few new brands on the shelves.

While Green will be involved in Greenhouse, he also plans to maintain his real estate business where he is a broker for Keller Williams. Hall said Green was instrumental in putting together a purchase offer in just a few weeks and said she is grateful for Foss and her agents at Pacific Continental Realty for willing to work on a tight deadline.

“This is really an ideal time to buy this business because this is usually the slower time of year and it will give us a chance to restock,” Hall said.

Hall and Green are also planning to get married later this month, so now coincidentally the Green family name will fit nicely with the business.

“It’s been a whirlwind for us and I am still amazed at how quickly it came together,” Hall said.

For Foss, the retirement sale has been amazing, with sales going stronger than she expected. Many of the customers were sad, but understanding of the decision to retire. She’s happy to be delivering this news, “continuing employment for the staff and providing a special shopping experience for the customers.”

“The customers have been so supportive,” Foss said.