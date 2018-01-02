A couple more residential projects in Bellingham are open to public comment

A pre-application public meeting is planned for two residential projects.
The city’s Design Review Board will take public comment about developing an area on Samish Way as well as 1801 C. St. The meeting starts at 3 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the City Council chambers at 210 Lottie St.
▪ The Samish Way project is near Walgreens at 109 S. Samish Way and 37th Street. The plan is to construct two five-story buildings, one a mixed-use structure while the other is an apartment complex. The board will talk about proposed designs with the applicant and city staff. The applicant is Samish Studios LLC. For details or to comment on this project, contact city planner Jackie Lynch at 360-778-8350 or jlynch@cob.org.
▪ Part of the existing office building at 1801 C. St. will be demolished to make way for a two-story residential building with 10 studio units and a common open space. The board will also talk about proposed designs with the applicant, Mid Town Property Group LLC. For details or to comment on this project, contact city planner Kathy Bell at 360-778-8347 or kbell@cob.org.
The meeting follows a strong 2017 when it comes to apartment planning and construction. Through November, Bellingham issued permits for 326 multifamily units, a big increase compared to 2016 when permits were issued for 232 units.
Last year was also a strong year for single-family home construction in Bellingham – permits were issued for 202 new homes through November 2017, the highest annual total since 2004.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
