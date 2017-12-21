Kayaker who died after fall into Bellingham Bay is identified

The kayaker who died after being pulled from Bellingham Bay on Wednesday has been identified as a 24-year-old Georgia man who was here visiting his brother.
Tony Kang was alone on the water when he fell off a sit-on-top kayak and couldn’t get back on, Whatcom County Medical Examiner Gary Goldfogel said.
The cause of death was drowning, according to Goldfogel.
The Coast Guard received a call about a kayaker in the water at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday, a Coast Guard official said. Kang’s brother, watching from the beach, had called 911.
Never miss a local story.
An MH65 Dolphin helicopter and its crew from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles, which were training in the area, were diverted to the scene.
A Coast Guard rescue swimmer dived into the bay to recover Kang, who was unconscious, and tried to revive him en route to Bellingham International Airport.
A medic unit from Bellingham Fire Department took him to St. Joseph hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Kang was reported to be a novice kayaker, the Coast Guard said.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
Comments