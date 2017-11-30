Crash blocks southbound I-5, detour in place

Both lanes of southbound Interstate 5 south of Bellingham were blocked Thursday morning as two semitrailers and a car collided overnight near Nulle Road at the south end of Lake Samish.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman said minor injuries were reported in the wreck, which occurred about 2:20 a.m. at milepost 242.
“The tow trucks have been on scene for awhile now, so hopefully not too long before the road is opened,” Axtman said about 7 a.m. Thursday.
Axtman said southbound traffic was being diverted at milepost 246. A state Department of Transportation official reported a 2.5-mile backup for the morning commute.
UPDATE: Here are a few photos from the scene on SB I-5 just before Nulle Rd. All lanes remain blocked & there's currently no ETA for reopening. If this is your usual a.m. route, make sure you leave yourself plenty of extra time! pic.twitter.com/6tAkDzqA6e— WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) November 30, 2017
She said the crash occurred as a northbound semi crossed the median and hit a southbound semi and a car. Details were unavailable pending an investigation, Axtman said.
Firefighters had to pry open the cab of the southbound semi to free the injured driver.
“Engine 28 was the crew that gained access to the tractor-trailer,” said Assistant Chief Rod Topel of South Whatcom Fire Authority. “Engine 28 used hydraulic spreaders to force the door open.”
UPDATE: The backup is currently about 2.5-miles near the N Lake Samish Rd off-ramp where drivers have to exit SB I-5. Continue to use alternate routes! pic.twitter.com/eqftvS1Cev— WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) November 30, 2017
He said the driver was taken to St. Joseph hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
The Bellingham Herald reporter Robert Mittendorf is a volunteer firefighter with South Whatcom Fire Authority.
This story will be updated.
