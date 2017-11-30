A crash was blocking all lanes of southbound Interstate 5 Thursday morning, Nov. 30, south of Bellingham, Washington.
A crash was blocking all lanes of southbound Interstate 5 Thursday morning, Nov. 30, south of Bellingham, Washington. Washington State Department of Transportation Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Crash blocks southbound I-5, detour in place

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

November 30, 2017 07:41 AM

Both lanes of southbound Interstate 5 south of Bellingham were blocked Thursday morning as two semitrailers and a car collided overnight near Nulle Road at the south end of Lake Samish.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman said minor injuries were reported in the wreck, which occurred about 2:20 a.m. at milepost 242.

“The tow trucks have been on scene for awhile now, so hopefully not too long before the road is opened,” Axtman said about 7 a.m. Thursday.

Axtman said southbound traffic was being diverted at milepost 246. A state Department of Transportation official reported a 2.5-mile backup for the morning commute.

She said the crash occurred as a northbound semi crossed the median and hit a southbound semi and a car. Details were unavailable pending an investigation, Axtman said.

Firefighters had to pry open the cab of the southbound semi to free the injured driver.

“Engine 28 was the crew that gained access to the tractor-trailer,” said Assistant Chief Rod Topel of South Whatcom Fire Authority. “Engine 28 used hydraulic spreaders to force the door open.”

He said the driver was taken to St. Joseph hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The Bellingham Herald reporter Robert Mittendorf is a volunteer firefighter with South Whatcom Fire Authority.

This story will be updated.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

