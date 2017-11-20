Weather suspends search for missing snowboarders

A search has been suspended indefinitely for two snowboarders missing for a week in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, officials said Sunday afternoon.

“The search is suspended at this time,” said Whatcom County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Jilk, who coordinates wilderness rescues.

“When snow conditions and the weather improves, we will try to get back into some steeper areas we have not been in yet. However, that could be a week or more out,” Jilk said.. “Obviously if more information is obtained that limits our search area we will take a look at it. Safety of our searchers is a priority.”

Jake Amancio, 22, and Drew Lenz, 20, both of Bellingham, were reported overdue by a roommate on the afternoon of Nov. 12 when they didn’t return from a planned day of snowboarding in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. A search began at 7 a.m. Nov. 13.

More than a foot of snow fell Sunday in the Mount Baker area, the National Weather Service reported Monday in its morning online forecast discussion. Avalanche danger remains high in the rugged terrain around Heather Meadow, where Lenz’s truck was found in the upper parking lot off Mount Baker Highway, where the road is closed for the season.

Mt. Baker Ski Area was at normal midweek operations Monday, with the Heather Meadows base area closed, the ski area reported in its daily online snow report. Heather Meadows has a 70-inch base at the at 3,500-foot level, and there was an 88-inch base at Panorama Dome near the 5,000-foot level.

KOMO-TV reported Sunday that, if the weather cooperates, ground search teams could return with a device that can find people buried in the snow.

Sheriff’s officials and other teams, including the Border Patrol and several volunteer organizations, have been searching for the two friends as weather permitted last week, Undersheriff Jeff Parks said.

Friends and family of the missing men with seasoned backcountry experience have been searching independently.

Search areas have focused on the Swift Creek drainage below Artist Point, and areas west of Heather Meadows, including Table Mountain, Herman Saddle and Mazama Dome, officials said.