Search for 2 missing snowboarders near Mount Baker resumes

Teams are searching the area Friday morning where a pair of missing snowboarders may be located near the east end of the Mount Baker Highway.

“Beginning today’s search operation at Mount Baker. Three teams in active search, as conditions allow,” the Whatcom Search and Rescue Council tweeted with a photo shortly before 8 a.m.

I’ve always told my son that what he should do is to try to enjoy life as much as possible. Joe Amancio, father of missing snowboarder

“We are up here checking it out now,” said Whatcom County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Jilk, who coordinates wilderness rescues.

Jake Amancio, 22, and Drew Lenz, 20, both of Bellingham, were reported overdue by a roommate Sunday afternoon when they didn’t return from a planned day of snowboarding in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. A search began Monday morning.

Sheriff’s officials and other teams, including the Border Patrol and several volunteer organizations, suspended the search Wednesday night amid concerns for avalanche danger after several days of heavy snow. They returned Friday during a break in the weather, Undersheriff Jeff Parks said.

“They just got their gear on. The weather’s starting to cooperate,” said Joe Amancio of San Diego, Jake’s father. He said teams are staging at the Heather Meadows upper parking lot and are focusing their search on nearby Blueberry Ridge.

“That’s a high probability of where the boys may be,” Joe Amancio said in a phone call from the scene Friday morning. He said officials told him an electronic GPS ping was received from that area Sunday.

He said both his son and Lenz carried cellphones and GPS locators, along with avalanche safety equipment, whenever they went into the wilderness.

Search and rescue teams assess the safety of hillsides near Heather Meadows on Friday morning, Nov. 17. Whatcom Search and Rescue Council Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

“I’m hanging in there,” Joe Amancio said. “The mood is hopeful. That hasn’t changed from day 1.”

He said friends and family with backcountry experience searched Thursday in a safer area near Swift Creek above Baker Lake. But now the focus has turned to Heather Meadows, where the men left their vehicle.

So far, no trace of the two has been found.

Joe Amancio said he’s holding out hope the boys either dug a snow cave in whiteout conditions or were buried in an avalanche and created a survivable space under the snow to await rescue.

“I’m hoping that’s what’s going on,” he said. “I just hope they’re warm. They were doing something that they loved to do. I’ve always told my son that what he should do is to try to enjoy life as much as possible.”

A gofundme campaign for private search-related expenses had raised $15,210 of its $25,000 goal by Friday morning.

Joe Amancio thanked those who searched and distributed fliers over the past several days. He also praised the staff at Mt. Baker Ski Area, for its emotional and logistical support.

But he said there’s not much to do now except wait.

“We’re staying strong, trying to remain hopeful,” he said.

This story will be updated.