Ready for ski season? It could start sooner than you think

With the possibility of 3 feet or more of new snow by Wednesday night, officials at Mt. Baker Ski Area say they’re nearly assured a Thursday opening.
“Are your skis and boards waxed and ready? So we are 90 percent sure we will be opening Thursday, Nov. 16,” the ski area posted at its website Monday afternoon.
In the meantime, skiers and snowboarders are warned not to try slopes within the ski area boundaries, because they not ready for public use and avalanche control could be underway.
A winter storm warning is in effect for the area through noon Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy snow is forecast, with accumulations of 15 to 21 inches possible with gusty winds of 20 mph. Snow was forecast for Tuesday night, with additional accumulations of 22 to 28 inches.
Temperatures were in the 30s.
This story will be updated.
