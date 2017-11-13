This undated photo provided by the Salt Lake County Jail shows Anthony D. McClanahan.
Local

Ex-football player charged with murder in wife’s death

The Associated Press and The Bellingham Herald

November 13, 2017 1:46 PM

Prosecutors say a former professional football player who ran youth football and fitness camps in Bellingham sliced his wife’s neck and then crawled on the ground outside their rented Utah condominium before flagging down a police officer.

Murder charges filed Monday against 46-year-old Anthony D. McClanahan say the bloody Nov. 2 scene in Park City indicated his 28-year-old wife Keri “KC” McClanahan – formerly Keri Gauf of Bellingham – put up a desperate struggle.

Charging documents say she was killed with a small, sharp knife held on a nylon-cord bracelet.

McClanahan was previously charged with child kidnapping after authorities said he took his son from school in Arizona and drove him through Nevada and Utah last month.

No attorney was immediately listed for McClanahan.

He played in the Canadian Football League in the mid-1990s after a collegiate career at Washington State University and a training-camp stint with the Dallas Cowboys.

