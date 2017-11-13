Some 2,600 Puget Sound Energy customers in Whatcom County were without power at 7:30 a.m., according to PSE’s online outage map. Most of those customers were in a large area south of Lake Whatcom and Lake Samish, where the power stopped at 10 p.m. Sunday.
Local

Here’s what to expect when today’s storm hits Whatcom County

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

November 13, 2017 8:05 AM

Hundreds of homes and businesses were without power early Monday as a windstorm hit Whatcom County with gale-force winds and gusts that topped 40 mph.

Windiest condition were expect at midday and late afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle, which issued a high-wind warning until 6 p.m. Monday.

Some 2,600 Puget Sound Energy customers in Whatcom County were without power at 7:30 a.m., according to PSE’s online outage map. Most of those customers were in a large area south of Lake Whatcom and Lake Samish, where the power stopped at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Across the Puget Sound region, more than 30,000 homes and businesses were without power early Monday, the weather service said in a tweet.

Sustained winds were approaching 30 mph Monday morning at Bellingham International Airport. A wind gust of 74 mph was recorded at Mount Baker, a gust of 58 mph hit Ferndale, and a gust of 54 mph was recorded in Bellingham, the weather service tweeted.

Winds of 40 mph with gusts of 60 mph were possible, meteorologists said.

Meteorologists said the storm was part of a strong front moving across the Puget Sound region from the south, bringing high winds and heavy rain.

Bellingham’s one-day rainfall total of 0.87 inch on Sunday was more than the 0.81-inch total for the first 11 days of the month.

Daytime temperatures were in the low 50s.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

