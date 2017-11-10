He peeked in the window at night, so she called 911

A Sunnyland resident saw a man peering through her living room window Thursday night, but the man eluded officers who converged on the area, police said.

Bellingham Police Lt. Don Almer said the woman called 911 after seeing a man looking into her home about 9:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of Franklin Street. She described him as white, age 20 to 30, and wearing a hat.

“Not much of a description due to (her) quick look,” Almer said. “(We’re) glad she called and we encourage folks to do so.”

Almer said police are uncertain if the incident could be linked to a rash of voyeurism, prowling and lewd conduct that’s been reported this year at Western Washington University and surrounding neighborhoods.

“(It’s) geographically distant from other incidents but obviously will be looked at by detectives for similarities,” Almer said.

About two dozen such incidents have been reported this year and police are treating them as the work of a serial criminal.

Anyone who has information on the incidents near or in campus can call Western Washington University Police at 3911 or 911, anonymously at 360-650-7233. University public safety assistants called “Greencoats” are available to escort students or others on campus during evening hours by calling 360-650-3555.

Tips can also be sent to Bellingham Police Detective Sue Howell at 360-778-8682, anonymously at 360-778-8611, or online at cob.org/tips.