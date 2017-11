It appears Whatcom County voters has rejected a ballot measure that would create two-tenths of 1 percent sales tax to fund a new jail, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

The initial numbers showed 57.77 percent rejected the measure, and 42.23 percent voted to approve it – the total votes counted Tuesday night was 42,544. The next count will be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

This story will be updated.