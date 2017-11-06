She was looking at her phone, but the man wanted her to watch him masturbate

An instance of lewd conduct was reported Monday morning south of the Western Washington University campus, but it was uncertain if it was related to a rash of voyeurism and indecent exposures that have plagued the area since August.

Bellingham and Western Washington University police departments responded to the scene of a man masturbating in his car about 8:15 a.m. Monday on 21st Street at Larrabee Avenue on the border of the Fairhaven/Happy Valley neighborhoods.

“It is not known if this incident is related to recent incidents of lewd behavior near or on campus,” said an email from WWU.

More than 20 such instances have been reported in recent months, and police believe several are linked to the same person.

University officials said Monday’s incident occurred as a WWU student was walking on a sidewalk, looking down at her cellphone. She heard a man’s voice and saw him sitting in a parked car with “his pants down or off, and was masturbating.”

The suspect was described having a dark complexion, medium-length hair, dark eyes, no facial hair, no piercings, no tattoos, wearing a black zip-up jacket. The vehicle was described as cream-colored or white 1990s/2000s compact four-door sedan with rounded corners and a beige interior.

Anyone who has information can call Western Washington University Police at 3911 or 911, anonymously at 360-650-7233. University public safety assistants, or “Greencoats,” are available to escort students or others on campus during evening hours by calling 360-650-3555.

Tips can also be sent to Bellingham Police Detective Sue Howell at 360-778-8682, anonymously at 360-778-8611, or online at cob.org/tips.

This story will be updated.