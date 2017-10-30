3 people hit by cars last weekend, including a hit-run

Police are looking for the driver of a light-colored car that struck a pedestrian and sped away on Sunday night, one of three car-pedestrian incidents that injured three people over the weekend – two of them seriously.
“A northbound light-colored sedan clipped a 44-year-old male who was crossing Guide from east to west in the crosswalk” about 11:20 p.m. near Westerly Road, said Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley. Witnesses told police the car sped north on Guide Meridian from Westerly, Beckley said Monday.
Firefighters took the man to St. Joseph hospital for stitches on his forehead, Beckley added.
Beckley said the man, who wasn’t named, was wearing dark clothes and might have been crossing against the light, according to a witness driving a southbound vehicle.
Other car-pedestrian incidents:
▪ A Western Washington University student was severely injured about 10:30 p.m. Friday when she was hit by a car while she was crossing Highland Drive downhill from West College Way, Beckley said.
“(She) was going to be transported to Harborview for a head injury,” Beckley said. “Female WWU student wearing dark clothing was crossing Highland with no crosswalk. Driver was unable to see female until she struck her.”
The driver showed no signs of impaired driving, Beckley said. Neither the driver’s or the victim’s names were released.
▪ A 74-year-old Bellingham man was injured Saturday morning when he was struck in a crosswalk on West Bakerview Road near Northwest Drive.
“Driver and witness both say there was an elderly male with cane who crossed before victim – driver said he didn’t see second male after first male cleared,” Beckley said.
She said the incident occurred about 8:30 a.m. Saturday as the driver turned from southbound Northwest Drive onto eastbound Bakerview Road.
Firefighters took the injured man to St. Joseph hospital for treatment of “multiple fractures including facial, skull and legs.”
Beckley said the driver, a 24-year-old Bellingham man, showed no sign of impairment but was was cited for second-degree negligent driving and no proof of insurance.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
