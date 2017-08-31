Truck crash spills hot asphalt, closes Everson-Goshen Road

A truck carrying hot asphalt crashed on Everson Goshen Road early Thursday, spilling about two-thirds of its load and closing the road in both directions near Everson Elementary School, officials said.
Whatcom County Fire District 1 firefighters responded to a traffic collision at 4:44 a.m. at Everson-Goshen and Robinson Street, according to the emergency services app Pulse Point.
Driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, police said.
A state Department of Transportation officials said the road, which is part of state Highway 544, would be closed in both directions indefinitely. Detours are in place.
Highway 544 has several local designations, including Pole Road, Everson Road and Mead Avenue, but it is the main east-west route through Everson and Nooksack.
Bus drivers were able to reach most of the students on their routes in the affected area, said Sharilyn Peters, spokeswoman for Nooksack Valley School District’s transportation department. School started on time at Everson Elementary.
Officials said the road will be closed indefinitely for investigation and cleanup.
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments