Blaine man in Harborview after rollover crash

A Blaine man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after he was seriously hurt Tuesday morning following a rollover crash north of Lake Terrell, police said.
David W. Dierks, 24, was northbound on Kickerville Road near Brown Road when he drifted toward the right shoulder and overcorrected to the left, rolling his 1990 Toyota Celica, according to a Washington State Patrol report. His car landed on its wheels in the southbound lane, the report said.
Firefighters took Dierks to St. Joseph hospital in an ambulance – he was then taken to Harborview.
Information on Dierks’ condition wasn’t immediately available from Harborview, but state patrol Trooper Heather Axtman said the man suffered a skull fracture and broken back and shoulder. He was wearing a seat belt, the report indicated.
Charges for driving under the influence are being forwarded for prosecution, Axtman said.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
