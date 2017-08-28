Fire destroys mobile home early Sunday

Fire destroyed a mobile home in Blaine early Sunday, fire officials said.
Fire was reported about 12:50 a.m. in the single-wide mobile home at 8814 Giles Road, in a rural area east of Interstate 5, said Assistant Chief Joe Noonchester of North Whatcom Fire and Rescue.
It was “well-involved” in fire when crews arrived, he said.
Cause of the fire remains under investigation, but its origin was thought to be in the living room, Noonchester said.
A woman who lived in the home escaped unharmed. She had a working smoke alarm, and she is being helped by the Red Cross, neighbors and family members, Noonchester added.
Both of the woman’s dogs apparently escaped the fire. One dog remained missing Monday, but its body was not in the rubble.
