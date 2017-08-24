He was just delivering mail, and he was hit from behind

A 28-year-old Lynden postal carrier was held for observation overnight at St. Joseph hospital after he was injured in a hit-run crash Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
Police are looking for the driver of a speeding SUV, who fled after hitting the worker’s mail truck. The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic teenager with short black hair, said Lynden Police Chief Jack Foster.
Hit and run in #Lynden at S. Garden and Grover. @KGMIRadio @BhamHerald @DillonHoncoop Police looking for a young male who fled the scene. pic.twitter.com/t6xOzpBqMv— Randy Small (@RandySmall) August 23, 2017
Foster said the vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Durango, had not been reported stolen, but its owner told police that its keys were lost or stolen Saturday and he had seen the car parked where it was left several times since.
An employee at the Lynden post office said the letter carrier was examined at the hospital and might be released Thursday, pending the results of X-rays and a CAT scan.
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments