He was just delivering mail, and he was hit from behind

By Robert Mittendorf

August 24, 2017 9:55 AM

A 28-year-old Lynden postal carrier was held for observation overnight at St. Joseph hospital after he was injured in a hit-run crash Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Police are looking for the driver of a speeding SUV, who fled after hitting the worker’s mail truck. The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic teenager with short black hair, said Lynden Police Chief Jack Foster.

Foster said the vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Durango, had not been reported stolen, but its owner told police that its keys were lost or stolen Saturday and he had seen the car parked where it was left several times since.

An employee at the Lynden post office said the letter carrier was examined at the hospital and might be released Thursday, pending the results of X-rays and a CAT scan.

