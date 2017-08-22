Vehicle catches fire, rolls into garage on Lakeshore Road

A vehicle on fire rolled into an attached garage, which also caught on fire, causing some $100,000 in damages.
Crews from Bellingham Fire Department, North Whatcom Fire & Rescue and South Whatcom Fire Authority responded to the scene at 3191 Lakeshore Road shortly before 6 p.m. Monday.
Mitch Nolze, a fire investigator with the Whatcom County Fire Marshal’s Office, said the vehicle caught on fire while parked away from the home with the attached garage.
The fire spread to some nearby trees and brush. No one was home at the time and there were no injuries to emergency personnel, said Joe Noonchester, assistant chief with North Whatcom.
“Three agencies worked together to get the fire put out,” Noonchester said. “For a structure fire or house fire, it was one on the more minor side really and that’s a good thing.”
Nolze said it’s unclear what caused the vehicle fire, but said it had been driven earlier that evening. He expected the investigation to take several weeks. He said investigators haven’t ruled out any causes, but there’s no indication that leads authorities to believe it was arson.
