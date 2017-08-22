Climbing accident victim ID’d; companion expected to survive

Officials have named the man who died Saturday afternoon while climbing Mount Baker, but details of the incident remain unclear, officials said Tuesday.
Air Force Maj. Mario Cooper, 37, of SeaTac, was killed when he fell several hundred feet and landed in a glacial crevasse near Coleman Pinnacle on the east flank of Mount Baker, a 10,781-foot volcano east of Bellingham, said Whatcom County Undersheriff Jeff Parks.
Parks said Cooper’s climbing partner, who was injured in the fall, was expected to survive. Cooper’s friend’s name was not released, but Parks said he was the same age as Cooper and not a member of the military.
Cooper was passionate about climbing, said his brother, Edward Quinonez of Seattle. Quinonez contacted The Bellingham Herald on Tuesday, seeking information about the incident.
“My mom is devastated. She would like to know what happened,” Quinonez said Tuesday. He declined to elaborate, saying U.S. military officials had told him not to discuss his brother’s death publicly.
Parks had no further information about Cooper, including where he was assigned and the duties he performed.
This story will be updated.
