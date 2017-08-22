Fish farm fiasco: Why officials want you to catch as many salmon as you can

The public is being asked to help mop up a salmon spill from an imploded net holding 305,000 fish at a Cooke Aquaculture fish farm near Cypress Island.
Lummi fishers out for chinook on Sunday near Samish, south of Bellingham Bay, were surprised to pull up the Atlantic salmon – escapees that turned up in their nets again on Monday, according to a Seattle Times report.
“It’s a devastation,” Ellie Kinley, whose family has fished Puget Sound for generations, told the Seattle Times. “We don’t want those fish preying on our baby salmon. And we don’t want them getting up in the rivers.”
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging the public to catch as many of the fish as possible, with no limit on size or number. The fish are about 10 pounds each. A valid fishing license is needed.
No one knows yet how many escaped the Cooke farm. But Ron Warren, fish program assistant director for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the net had some 3 million pounds of fish in it when it imploded Saturday.
“Catch as many as you want,” Warren said. “We don’t want anything competing with our natural populations. We have never seen a successful cross breeding with Atlantic salmon, but we don’t want to test the theory.”
Warren said the spill was caused by unusally high tides pushed by the new moon that caused Monday’s total solar eclipse.
The department has been monitoring the situation and is crafting a spill-response plan with Cooke, a Canadian seafood company.
