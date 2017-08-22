Fish farm fiasco: Why officials want you to catch as many salmon as you can

Reef net fishers haul in sockeye salmon off the coast of Lummi Island on Aug. 22, 2014. American fishers are catching fewer sockeye so far this season because most of the fish are heading north into Canadian waters. Lummi Nation fishers out for chinook last weekend were surprised to pull up the Atlantic salmon, which escaped after nets imploded at a Atlantic salmon fish farm off Cypress Island. Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com