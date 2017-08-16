Can you handle a fat sandwich? It’s coming to Bellingham

Whatcom County residents may want to build up some eating stamina before the arrival of this restaurant.
Marcus Martin, his brother Taylor Martin and mother Lori Martin are bringing Fat Shack to Bellingham. The sandwich shop is going into Bakerview Square and is expected to be ready sometime this winter, said Marcus Martin.
This will be the first Fat Shack in Washington state. The restaurant chain started in 2010 and has locations in Colorado, Texas and New Jersey. The restaurant’s focus is a fat sandwich, which involves piling a lot of food between the bread. It is also known for providing a late-night food option that is delivered.
Marcus and Taylor grew up in Ferndale and Marcus discovered Fat Shack while living in Colorado. After moving back to Whatcom County he applied for the franchise rights for the area.
The fat sandwich concept appears to have gotten its start in New Jersey and involves putting in a variety of food in a sub roll.
Menu items include the Fat Doobie, Fat Hangover, Fat Slob and Fat Chance. Each franchise also comes up with its own local fat sandwich, and the Martins already have one in mind. In a nod to Western Washington University, their local sandwich will be called the Fat Viking – cheesesteak, macaroni and cheese, onion rings, french fries and barbecue sauce will be in-between the bread of a Fat Viking.
The menu also consists of a variety of deep-fried desserts, including cookies, Twinkies and Rice Krispies.
Once open, Marcus Martin said they plan on operating until about 1 a.m. during the week and 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Many customers at other Fat Shack locations call in orders to have the food delivered, and he expects that will also be the case in Bellingham.
The Bellingham Fat Shack will have its own delivery service to go with its sit-down and pick-up ordering.
For details and updates, visit Fat Shack Bellingham’s Facebook page.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
