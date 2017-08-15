WWU student dies after fall along Pacific Crest Trail in Oregon

A Western Washington University student was one of the two 19-year-old women who died when they fell from the Pacific Crest Trail in Oregon Saturday.
Emily D. Lang and Emma C. Place were both from Portland, Ore. Lang attended Western and Place went to Gonzaga University in Spokane.
Lang and Place graduated high school from St. Mary’s Academy in Portland in 2016, and the school planned a community prayer service for Tuesday night.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says the bodies were found Saturday at the base of a waterfall on Mount Hood. The women had been camping at the top of the waterfall, and it’s believed they slipped and fell 150 feet.
“It looked like a freak accident,” Steve Rollins, rescue leader of Portland Mountain Rescue, told oregonlive.com. “A really sad freak accident.”
Authorities have been unable to find witnesses who saw the women fall.
Comments