Whatcom County Prosecutor David S. McCahran reads the probable cause to hold Mark Redwine in jail during his first appearance in Whatcom Superior Court in Bellingham Tuesday, July 24, 2017. Redwine is wanted in Colorado in connection with the murder of his son 13-year-old son Dylan.

Man suspected of killing son returns to Colorado

The Associated Press and

The Bellingham Herald

August 15, 2017 11:23 AM

The man authorities say killed his 13-year-old son has returned to Colorado to face charges second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Mark Allen Redwine arrived Monday by a chartered flight from Whatcom County, according to a report from The Durango Herald.

Redwine, a long-haul trucker, was arrested July 21 while making a delivery in Bellingham. He waived extradition during a hearing earlier this month.

He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon in Durango, Colo. to be advised of his rights and possible penalties for the charges filed in connection with the November 2012 death of his son, Dylan Redwine.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys also typically discuss whether a defendant will be released on bond during advisement hearings.

Redwine is being held on a $1 million cash-only bail. He faces 16 to 48 years in prison if convicted of either charge.

He has maintained his innocence.

