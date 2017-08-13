Someone’s stolen your bike. Hope you’ve done this to help police get it back

1:51 Bicycle theft prevention tips with a Bellingham police sergeant Pause

0:58 Got water in south Bellingham ?

1:27 Bellingham boat builder building Tesla for the sea

2:58 Ferndale celebrates U-12 baseball team winning the Cal Ripkin World Series title

1:01 Giant Tacoma aquarium window is lifted into place

2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

0:57 Toddler leaves fellow airline passengers with a smile

2:29 Trump criticizes hatred "on many sides" after Charlottesville violence

2:17 Cool idea: Make vanilla soft serve ice cream without churning