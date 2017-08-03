Fire officials: Chuckanut fire will soon be under control

The wildfire that began Tuesday afternoon in the Chuckanut Mountains continues to burn and has scorched around 63 acres, but officials are confident crews should have the fire under control in the next day or two.
Michael Krueger, public information officer for the Burnout Road Fire, said crews should have the fire in “mop-up” in the next few days, meaning they will be able to work point to point to put out burning material. Firefighters made progress Wednesday night working with humidity, which combined with the calmer winds, allowed them to get closer to some of the hotspots, Krueger added.
The fire has continued to move upslope, driven by winds, and has spread from older logging debris into standing timber Thursday morning, according to the InciWeb report at InciWeb.nwcg.gov.
Another crew arrived to the scene Wednesday night and there are now around 150 firefighters working to contain the fire, which is burning in steep terrain near an old clearcut around the Burnout Trail south of Larrabee State Park. The fire is now being handled by the regional Southeast Washington Interagency Type 3 Team 3. The team is working with local fire crews on contingency planning.
Kruger said the Fire Boss aircraft, which can drop 600 gallons of water on a fire with speed and accuracy, is expected sometime Thursday. Fire Boss and a helicopter will draw fresh water pulled from Lake Samish.
Firefighters are not as concerned about the four homes on Chuckanut Ridge Drive initially reported to be threatened by the fire, Krueger said.
The fire is 50 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon.
The cause of the fire remains unknown and Krueger said it will probably remain that way due to its status as a Type 3 incident on the federal government’s five-step complexity scale – Type 1 is the worst fire, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A state fire investigator was on the scene Wednesday.
Firefighters have moved their base from the Lost Lake parking lot to Fairhaven Middle School in Bellingham.
While trails to the north of the fire remain open, trails going from Lost Lake to the south are closed, Krueger said, although hikers and bicyclists have still been able to access Fragrance Lake.
No injuries have been reported.
This story will be updated.
