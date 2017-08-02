Wildfire threatening homes in Chuckanut Mountains

A wildfire burning since Tuesday afternoon in the Chuckanut Mountains grew to 30 acres as wind picked up overnight and is now threatening four homes, fire officials said Wednesday.
South Whatcom Fire Authority crews have been at the fire since it was reported at 3 to 4 acres about 6 p.m. Tuesday, said Chief Dave Ralston. They were joined Wednesday by dozens of state Department of Natural Resources firefighters and others from outside Whatcom County, he said.
More crews are headed to the remote area east of the Lost Lake parking lot on Chuckanut Drive, where the fire is burning in slash, heavy brush and timber around the Burnout Trail. Winds have calmed and were not a factor Wednesday morning, he said.
“Hand crews are working to cut out fire lines. It’s not growing rapidly,” Ralston said, adding South Whatcom crews investigated reports of smoke Tuesday afternoon and grew more concerned as calls to 911 began trickling in from Skagit County.
He said initial reports of smoke were confusing because smoke from wildfires in British Columbia is blowing south into Whatcom County.
No injuries have been reported, Ralston said. The fire’s cause was unknown immediately.
Ralston said the Burnout Road Fire is a Type 3 incident on the federal government’s five-step complexity scale. Type 1 is the worst fire, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“Resources are currently arriving. They estimate about 100 people to do a lot of the ground work,” Ralston said, adding parts of the fire are in steep terrain and helicopter water drops might be required.
South Whatcom Fire – which serves Chuckanut Drive, Lake Samish, Yew Street Road, Geneva and Sudden Valley – is supplying DNR and other crews with water from a South Whatcom engine that also has “pump and roll” capability for fighting wildfires.
DNR reported via Twitter message that three helicopters are available for water drops if necessary.
“We have about 5 engines and a few hand crews right now but that may change today,” said Janet Pearce, DNR public information officer.
Burnout Trail is popular with runners and bicyclists.
Fire crews were staging equipment and establishing a camp at the Lost Lake parking lot, which is closed to the public. Trails in the area, which includes Larrabee State Park, remain open, said Ranger Amber Forest, park manager. She said recreational fires are banned in the backcountry, but are allowed in approved fire rings at the campground near the waterfront.
As the fire grew overnight, its flames were visible on the mountainsides about Bellingham. Residents took to social media to express concern, posting photos of smoke and small tongues of flame.
“I can smell smoke from my house but I’m not sure if that’s from the fires from Canada. I can see it from my house that’s almost at the very end of Portage Point” on the Lummi Peninsula, said Kara Ebergson.
She took photos of the fire with her smartphone’s camera through a binocular lens.
Ralston said the homes being threatened are on Chuckanut Ridge Drive in Skagit County. They aren’t in immediate danger, unless the wind picks up, he said.
“It’s really just a precaution at this point,” Ralston said.
This story will be updated.
The Bellingham Herald reporter Robert Mittendorf is a volunteer firefighter with South Whatcom Fire Authority.
