Sensitive to air quality? Watch what you do today

The Washington state Department of Ecology has issued an air quality alert for Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties as smoke from British Columbia wildfires moved south this week, creating a haze over what should be blue skies in the region.

Washington’s Air Monitoring Network labeled parts of Whatcom County, such as Lynden and Maple Falls, on Wednesday as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

In Bellingham, air quality was rated moderate, and Ecology monitoring stations in Ferndale and Custer report air quality as good.

The Northwest Clean Air Agency recommends that unusually sensitive people – especially young children and people who already have breathing difficulties – limit their activity outdoors and seek medical help if they have any problems.

The Washington Smoke Information blog, which is managed by a group of government agencies and tribes, posted Monday that the smoke from B.C. wildfires might offer a reprieve from this week’s higher-than-normal temperatures.

BC Wildfire Service spokesman Kevin Skrepnek had warned that winds from the interior would bring in more wildfire smoke over Canada’s Lower Mainland Wednesday, according to the Abbortsford News.