Bellingham man loves classic cars, has his own TV show to prove it

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:13 Passion for classic cars turns into TV show rooted in Whatcom County Pause 2:20 Man makes first appearance in court for robbery on West Holly Street 0:43 This black bear went for a swim in backyard Bellingham pool 2:13 Watch helicopter rescue of tubers on Nooksack River 1:09 How to safely watch a solar eclipse 3:38 Colorado wants this man back 1:15 Check out what was sculpted in the sand at Birch Bay 1:55 Drum and pipe band leads procession to Lynden Fire Chief Robert Spinner's memorial service 2:01 Matt Petryni and Hannah Fishman discuss the rental housing crisis in Bellingham 0:45 Prosecutors say this man is not a licensed attorney Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Carlos Becerra of Bellingham turned his passion for classic cars into a business and now has his own TV show on the Discovery Channel. "Carspotting" debuts Monday, July 31. Philip A. Dwyer The Bellingham Herald

Carlos Becerra of Bellingham turned his passion for classic cars into a business and now has his own TV show on the Discovery Channel. "Carspotting" debuts Monday, July 31. Philip A. Dwyer The Bellingham Herald