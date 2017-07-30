Bellingham man loves classic cars, has his own TV show to prove it

A Bellingham man who turned his passion for classic cars into a business now has his own TV show.
Carlos Becerra is the host of “Carspotting,” which starts a six-episode run on Discovery Channel beginning at 7 p.m. Monday. Leftfield Pictures, the same studio responsible for reality shows like “Pawn Stars” and “Alone,” is producing it.
Becerra, 25, runs two businesses – Imports & Classics and Cascadia Customs – from the former Pioneer Ford location in Lynden. The show follows his day job of hunting down old cars, restoring and selling them.
The show also features Becerra’s brother Pedro and their friend Niko Weaver, described as a “car savant” by Discovery Channel, who help “hunt and flip hidden relics to their former glory,” according to a news release.
“I’ve been a car guy my whole life,” said Becerra, who started his company shortly after graduating from Blaine High School in 2009. “Whatcom County is full of old cars. You drive around the backroads and you see a lot of cars by barns or sitting in fields.”
Like many who grow up here, he worked in berry fields and even sold from his own stand as a teenager. But after high school, Becerra started buying cars and shipping them out of state or out of the country, “right out of my parents’ driveway.”
Along the way, he built a network of collectors he hopes will help fuel his next big adventure. Cascadia Car Club will offer national roadside assistance – he calls it “Triple C,” modeled after AAA – along with discounts to major retailers.
He plans to use money generated by the club to build and give away classic cars. The first 5,000 members will be eligible to win an Everett Morrison Shelby Cobra. The first national giveaway will be for a Camaro that is restored on the TV show.
“Not everyone can afford to build a $100,000 car, but everyone deserves a chance to have one,” Becerra said. “The more club members we have, the more cars we can build” to give away.
Becerra hopes to launch the car club later this year.
In the meantime, there will be a car show hosted by Imports & Classics and Cascadia Customs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 5. at 8038 Guide Meridian in Lynden. Information: importsandclassics.com.
Philip A. Dwyer: 360-715-2839, @PhilipADwyer
