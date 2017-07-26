Camper missing near Camp Firwood waterfront

Searchers are looking for a missing camper at Camp Firwood, a teenager from China who was visiting the facility on the south end of Lake Whatcom, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Bin Wang, 18, was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the top of a steep trail that leads to the water, said Sheriff Bill Elfo. Wang’s shirt, shoes and other items of clothing were found nearby. Wang doesn’t know how to swim, Elfo said.
“It doesn’t look good,” he said.
Elfo said Wang was reported missing about 6:30 p.m. and staff conducted a search. Sheriff’s deputies were alerted less than an hour later, and South Whatcom Fire Authority was asked to assist with its rescue boat.
“We did some surface work and we continued until it was too dark,” said Assistant Chief Rod Topel. The wooded Camp Firwood waterfront is just south of Sudden Valley.
Topel said South Whatcom firefighters had been asked to help with the search Wednesday morning. Elfo said “air assets,” including a helicopter, were being sought.
Camp Firwood, which opened in 1955, is a youth camp operated by The Firs, a Christian conference center in the Geneva area outside Bellingham. Its current session is for high school-age, said Tom Beaumont, executive director at The Firs.
Beaumont said a diver searched the waterfront Tuesday night and was in the water again Wednesday. Search and rescue personnel were searching on foot and with dogs, he added.
Wang was participating in a group game that included some water sports late Tuesday afternoon, Beaumont said.
“Looking back, that was the last time anyone remembered seeing him,” Beaumont said. “Everything on that spot is lifeguarded, so we don’t know.”
Beaumont said Wang was among a tour group from Seattle that was visiting Firwood as part of a longer U.S. visit. He didn’t know the name of the tour operator or Wang’s hometown.
According to Wang’s medical records, he has no health concerns that would put him at additional risk, Beaumont said.
Some 20 searchers were at the camp Wednesday, Beaumont said, adding that regular camp activities were continuing with as much normalcy as possible. Campers’ parents had been notified, he said.
Campers stay in cabins at the 120-acre wooded site, which has a staff of 90. Some 260 campers are enrolled this week, Beaumont said. The camp has indoor dining and activity facilities, as well as recreation programs that include basketball, a ropes course, a climbing wall, studio arts and crafts, fishing, paintball, swimming, sailing, skateboard ramps, and theater.
A camper has walked away from a session on occasion, Beaumont said, but the camp has never experienced an incident where a student has vanished.
Media weren’t being allowed at the private facility because many of the campers are minors, Beaumont said.
This story will be updated.
The Bellingham Herald reporter Robert Mittendorf is a volunteer firefighter with South Whatcom Fire Authority.
