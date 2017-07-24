Bellingham woman dies in fall on North Cascades peak

A Bellingham woman died Saturday afternoon after falling into a crevasse while descending Forbidden Peak, one of the North Cascades’ most spectacular and treacherous rock faces.
Susan Bennett, 61, was with a group of four climbers who reached the 8,816-foot summit on Saturday. They were rappelling on their descent from the difficult West Ridge when Bennett fell several hundred feet, according to a statement from the North Cascades National Park Service Complex.
Park personnel plan to recover her body Monday from a 30-foot crevasse on Forbidden Glacier, said Denise Schultz, public information officer for the North Cascades National Park. All members of the climbing group were from Western Washington, she said.
A helicopter rescue team from Mount Rainier National Park was sent after Bennett fell, but the crew saw no signs of life. A recovery attempt was thwarted Sunday by low clouds across the Cascades peaks, Schultz said.
“It’s very rugged. It’s very steep,” she said.
Meanwhile, the Bellingham Mountaineers Club posted a notice of Bennett’s death on its Facebook page. Its monthly committee meeting this week was changed to a remembrance event, the post said.
A blog entry at SummitPost.org describes Forbidden Peak “as a great obelisk of rock, a classic horn created by the merging of several glacial cirques,” an amphitheater-like valley.
Forbidden Peak is east of of Marblemount along Highway 20, off Cascade River Road, and can be seen by hikers from the Cascade Pass trail. The West Ridge is listed in the guide book “50 Classic Climbs in North America.”
Mountaineers call it beautiful and dangerous.
“There is no easy way off Forbidden Peak,” blogger Josh Lewis of Lynnwood writes at Summit Post, quoting “Selected Climbs in the Cascades” mountaineering guide book. “It’s true. Many of us have felt that sense of uneasiness on the summit of Forbidden that goes with having completed only half the climb.”
July is peak climbing season in the North Cascades, according to MountainProject.org.
Schultz said the last climbing-related death was in 2105, when a Bellingham man was killed by a falling rock at Fisher Peak.
This story will be updated.
