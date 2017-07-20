Was the rain enough to break Bellingham’s dry spell?

Bellingham’s month-long dry spell ended as showers sprinkled the area Thursday morning.
Just a trace of rain had been recorded by 7:53 a.m. at Bellingham International Airport as light rain began to fall before 7 a.m.
Heavier rain fell in downtown Bellingham, enough to create small puddles and wash 32 days worth of grime into curbside storm drains but not enough to count as measurable precipitation.
But by 8:53 a.m., 0.06 inch of rain had been recorded.
A meager 0.01 inch of rain – the lowest amount that registers on weather service instruments – was required to break the dry spell, said meteorologist Johnny Burg at the National Weather Service in Seattle.
But the 32 days without rain was far short of a record, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologists had predicted a 50 percent chance of rain for Thursday, and that forecast continues until Thursday afternoon. Nothing but sunny skies is forecast for the next week at least.
Last measurable rainfall in Bellingham was June 18, a paltry 0.07 inch. A trace of rain fell July 10, but that wasn’t considered a measurable amount.
It’s not unusual for Western Washington to go long periods without rain in summer.
Bellingham would have had to go the rest of July without rain to make the top 10 longest dry spells since weather statistics started being kept in 1949 at Bellingham International Airport, Burg said.
In Bellingham, 54 days is the record dry spell – a nearly two-month rainless stretch that ended Aug. 13, 1960. That would have required another three weeks without rain.
Normal rainfall for Bellingham in July is 1.18 inches. Last year, 0.65 inch of rain fell in July.
