Guess what’s new at the Marine Life Center in Bellingham

The Marine Life Center at the Port of Bellingham has a new giant Pacific octopus on display. They're caught periodically and brought to the center, which has aquariums that showcase fish and other creatures of Bellingham Bay and the Salish Sea -- including a touch tank. Admission is free; donations accepted. Information online at marinelifecenter.org. Robert Mittendorf robert.mittendorf@bellinghamherald.com

