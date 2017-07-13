Waterfront property in Blaine changes hands after some 29 years. What will it become?

The Whatcom Land Trust and some partners have bought 11-1/2 acres off Drayton Harbor Road to help restore the habitat that is part of an estuary there and to improve public access to the shoreline.
The purchase price was $405,000 for what’s being called the California Creek Estuary property in Blaine.
The seller was Doreen Myring of Surrey, B.C. The land was investment property that had been in the family for about 29 years, according to Doreen’s son John Myring.
California Creek empties into Drayton Harbor – an estuary is an area where rivers meet the sea – and the acquisition will help fish and wildlife as well as water quality, the land trust said.
“The California Creek Estuary property is a critical link in the protection of bird and salmon species in northern Washington,” said Gabe Epperson, conservation director for the land trust, in announcing the purchase.
“This property includes the mouth of the estuary and, thus, is a vital link to Drayton Harbor and the protection of its tidelands and vulnerable wetlands ecosystems,” Epperson added.
Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District 2 and The Conservation Fund were partners in the acquisition.
The property also will be part of the Birch Bay to Blaine trail, providing an important link to its completion, according to the land trust.
The nonprofit will hand the land over to the park district but will hold the easement to ensure it remains protected from development in perpetuity.
A non-motorized recreational trail is planned for the property, as well as interpretive signs to help people learn how they can play a role in protecting the area.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
Comments