Birch Bay woman dies in hiking accident on popular Sauk Mountain

A Birch Bay woman died when she fell from the switchbacks on the popular Sauk Mountain trail in Skagit County.
The woman, 68, was hiking with a group of friends around 2 p.m. Tuesday. They were two-thirds of the way up the 4 ¼-mile trail, in a series of switchbacks, when she slipped and fell 70 feet down a steep slope on the mountainside, said Skagit County Sheriff’s Chief of Patrol Chad Clark.
A Navy helicopter was called to hoist her from the mountain, but she died before she could be flown to a hospital. She had suffered severe head trauma.
What caused the woman to fall remains unclear, but the death appears to be a tragic accident, according to the sheriff’s office. The Skagit County Coroner’s Office hadn’t released her name as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Once the snow melts on Sauk Mountain, a distinctive 5,500-foot peak east of Concrete, it’s one of the most popular hikes in the region, with panoramic views of the North Cascades and the valley carved out by the Skagit River.
“But as in any hiking up mountains there’s inherent danger” of slipping on rocks, or snow, Clark said. Recent reports from the mountain say that as of this week, only a few snowfields remained near the summit.
This story will be updated.
