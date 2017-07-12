The Bellingham Herald
The Bellingham Herald

Local

July 12, 2017 12:59 PM

Birch Bay woman dies in hiking accident on popular Sauk Mountain

By Caleb Hutton

chutton@bhamherald.com

CONCRETE

A Birch Bay woman died when she fell from the switchbacks on the popular Sauk Mountain trail in Skagit County.

The woman, 68, was hiking with a group of friends around 2 p.m. Tuesday. They were two-thirds of the way up the 4 ¼-mile trail, in a series of switchbacks, when she slipped and fell 70 feet down a steep slope on the mountainside, said Skagit County Sheriff’s Chief of Patrol Chad Clark.

A Navy helicopter was called to hoist her from the mountain, but she died before she could be flown to a hospital. She had suffered severe head trauma.

What caused the woman to fall remains unclear, but the death appears to be a tragic accident, according to the sheriff’s office. The Skagit County Coroner’s Office hadn’t released her name as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Once the snow melts on Sauk Mountain, a distinctive 5,500-foot peak east of Concrete, it’s one of the most popular hikes in the region, with panoramic views of the North Cascades and the valley carved out by the Skagit River.

“But as in any hiking up mountains there’s inherent danger” of slipping on rocks, or snow, Clark said. Recent reports from the mountain say that as of this week, only a few snowfields remained near the summit.

This story will be updated.

Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How to fill out your Whatcom County ballot

How to fill out your Whatcom County ballot 1:28

How to fill out your Whatcom County ballot
Minor injuries reported following rollover crash on I-5 0:21

Minor injuries reported following rollover crash on I-5
Parade, festival celebrate Bellingham Pride 2017 2:29

Parade, festival celebrate Bellingham Pride 2017

View More Video