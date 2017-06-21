A woman plays with her dog along the beach of the Nooksack River at Ferndale, May 28, 2017. A heat advisory has been issued for this weekend, but the National Weather Service says lakes and rivers will remain cold.
Local

June 21, 2017 9:03 AM

It’ll be hot for a few days, but will it set a record?

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

Temperatures are expected to rise this weekend to near-record levels in Western Washington to mark the first week of summer.

Several days of sunny skies and above-normal temperatures are forecast, prompting the National Weather Service in Seattle to issue a heat advisory and to warn that rivers and lakes remain cold.

“At this time, it appears that the warmest day will be Saturday on the coast and on Sunday over the interior,” meteorologists said in a statement Wednesday.

A high of 80 is forecast in Bellingham on Saturday and 83 on Sunday.

Record high for both June 24 (1989) and June 25 (2015) is 83 degrees. Normal high temperature for June is 66.7 degrees.

Skies are expected to remain mostly sunny for all next week, with temperatures mostly in the high 70s.

At the same time, rivers and lakes in Western Washington remain cold. The Nooksack River was 43 degrees on Wednesday near Glacier, according to measurements at a U.S. Geological Survey station.

No temperature data was available for the Nooksack at Ferndale or for Lake Whatcom.

June ocean temperatures average in the low 50s. Coastal temperate was 51.1 degrees Wednesday at Friday Harbor in the San Juans, as reported by Weather Underground.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

