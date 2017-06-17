Saturday morning fire destroys Friberg Construction building in Ferndale

A fire Saturday morning tore through a 10,000-square-foot construction shop filled with flammable liquids and thousands of dollars in vehicles and equipment.
Most of Friberg Construction’s shop, which sits on a 15-acre plot off the 2000 block of Aldergrove Road, was reduced to twisted, blackened metal by about noon. The fire started around 7 a.m.
John Friberg, 76, said he started the family business 40 years ago, doing all types of construction work throughout the state and in Alaska. Whatcom County Assessor’s Office records say the building was built in 1996. The property is valued at $736,000.
Friberg doesn’t know how the fire started, he said. Will Anderson, an investigator with the Whatcom County Fire Marshal’s Office, said the cause will likely be undetermined because of the extent of the damage.
The building carried a heavy fire load, Anderson said, including diesel, acetylene gas for welding, and kerosene. There were no alarms or sprinklers in the building, he said.
Most of the building was an open shop, Friberg said, but the south end had two stories with office space. Among the charred metal siding and exposed insulation lay remnants of work trucks, compressors and welding equipment.
“It’s devastating,” Friberg said walking near the building’s south-facing wall Saturday afternoon. “Your whole life is tied up this stuff, you know. It’s been here for 25 years. We built the building, bought the land and did all the stuff. And then you find out you’re all done.”
Rob Downs, a mechanic and welder who owns a trucking business, said he works for Friberg when he’s not on jobs of his own. The fire destroyed his compressor, welding torches and many of his other tools. It also melted one of his dump trucks.
“I’m at least out two, $300,000,” he said. Pointing to where the destroyed truck was sitting, the only recognizable piece was a blackened exhaust stack sticking up out of the rubble.
“I’ll drive one truck now,” he added, pointing across the lot to the remaining truck.
Despite the loss, Friberg looked for a silver lining as his workers used the remaining trucks and an excavator to begin the clean-up. No one was at the shop when the fire broke out, he said.
“Things are things, that’s all they are,” he said. “We’ll survive.”
A spokesman for Whatcom County Fire District 7 was not immediately available for comment.
This story will be updated.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
