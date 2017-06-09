Semi truck crash shuts down Blaine border route

A crash involving three semi trucks left one driver pinned in his cab, and shut down traffic Friday afternoon south of a U.S.-Canada border crossing in Blaine, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Police, firefighters and a medical helicopter were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m., when a northbound semi truck rear-ended another semi – which was pushed into a third semi – about ¼-mile south of the border on State Route 543.
The driver suspected of causing the crash was pinned inside a cab that folded inward on impact. His truck bore the decal of Dolphin Delivery Ltd., based in Burnaby, B.C.
Firefighters worked for about an hour to free the driver, who had serious injuries to his legs and torso, said Sgt. Keith Leary of the state patrol. The medical helicopter was later waved off, as the injured man was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham.
No other drivers were hurt.
The semi in front of the chain reaction was hauling one car; the truck sandwiched in the middle had about 26,000 pounds of fish; and the truck in the rear carried 41,000 pounds of paper products, according to the state patrol.
Northbound traffic was rerouted while first-responders remained on scene, south of D Street. The route branches off Interstate 5 a mile south of Canada. It’s often called the Pacific Highway truck crossing, though it’s open to passenger vehicles, too.
Information on the injured driver’s condition was not immediately available.
