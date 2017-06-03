1-year-old girl run over and killed in driveway at Lummi home, state patrol says

A 1-year-old girl was run over and killed in a driveway Friday night when her grandmother didn’t see her, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The girl, Erin M. Jackson, of Bellingham, was playing in the driveway at a home on Tiopi Loop around 8 p.m., according to a state patrol report. Ruth H. Brock, 63, also from Bellingham, was backing a 2002 Mercedes-Benz ML320 SUV. She did not see Jackson and backed over her, the state patrol said. The cause was ruled as “inattention,” the report says.
Brock was the child’s grandmother, said state patrol Sgt. Mark Francis.
Brock and her passenger, Quint C. Brock, 26, of Everson, were not injured. Both were wearing seat belts, the report says. The state patrol does not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.
