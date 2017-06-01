Ferndale students, staff feeling sick after smelling odor near schools, district says

Students and staff at several Ferndale schools said they felt sick after smelling an odor in the area Thursday, schools Superintendent Linda Quinn said.
Staff first reported the smell around 12:20 p.m., according to a school district Facebook post. Students and staff at Horizon Middle School and Cascadia and Eagleridge elementary schools reported feeling sick. Skyline Elementary School may have smelled the same odor.
No one had been taken to the hospital or required any treatment, Quinn said, adding that school staff was simply notifying parents of children who felt sick.
Though secondary schools had already ended classes, elementary schools were keeping students inside for class as a precaution, she said.
Buses are taking Eagleridge and Horizon students to Ferndale High School for pick up out of “an abundance of caution,” said John Gargett, deputy director of emergency management with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
It’s too early to tell what caused the smell, Quinn said, adding that Cascade Natural Gas had inspected the schools and found no leaks.
Schools plan to operate on their normal schedule Friday, Quinn said.
This story will be updated.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
