Teenage girl from Memorial Day Birch Bay pool incident dies

A teenage girl died at a Seattle hospital Tuesday evening, a day after firefighters tried to save her from an apparent drowning in Birch Bay.
Ambulances responded to an outdoor pool in the 7300 block of Birch Bay Drive around 2 p.m. Memorial Day, for a report that a girl, 14, had drowned. Firefighters performed CPR on the unconscious girl. She was rushed to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham.
Later she was taken to a hospital in Seattle, where she died Tuesday evening, said Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo.
The girl’s name has not been released.
An autopsy will be performed by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.
This story will be updated.
