Shirley, Julie
Shirley, Julie

Local

May 31, 2017 12:03 PM

Teenage girl from Memorial Day Birch Bay pool incident dies

The Bellingham Herald Staff

A teenage girl died at a Seattle hospital Tuesday evening, a day after firefighters tried to save her from an apparent drowning in Birch Bay.

Ambulances responded to an outdoor pool in the 7300 block of Birch Bay Drive around 2 p.m. Memorial Day, for a report that a girl, 14, had drowned. Firefighters performed CPR on the unconscious girl. She was rushed to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham.

Later she was taken to a hospital in Seattle, where she died Tuesday evening, said Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo.

The girl’s name has not been released.

An autopsy will be performed by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This story will be updated.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Silver Reef caller-"Want me to blow up your casino?"

Silver Reef caller- 1:37

Silver Reef caller-"Want me to blow up your casino?"
Have you seen the low tides this week around Bellingham? 1:12

Have you seen the low tides this week around Bellingham?

Chelsea and Phil Jackson of Bellingham talk about their experience buying their first home 1:53

Chelsea and Phil Jackson of Bellingham talk about their experience buying their first home

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos