Girl rushed to Seattle hospital after near-drowning at Birch Bay pool

A middle school-aged girl was rushed to a Seattle hospital after a near-drowning Monday afternoon at a Birch Bay swimming pool.
Ambulances from North Whatcom, Ferndale and Bellingham rushed to the scene around 2 p.m. Memorial Day for the reported drowning of a girl, around age 12, at an outdoor pool in the 7300 block of Birch Bay Drive.
Firefighters performed CPR on the unconscious girl and rushed her to St. Joseph hospital, said Joe Noonchester, assistant chief of North Whatcom Fire and Rescue. The girl was later taken to a Seattle hospital, Noonchester said.
No update on her condition was available Tuesday. Officials have not confirmed her name or age.
Moderators of two Facebook pages that post local police and fire scanner traffic – Whatcom Breaking News and Skagit Breaking News – reported the girl died. Hours after the posts had been “liked” and shared by hundreds of people, the social media reports were edited to say the girl was taken to a hospital.
