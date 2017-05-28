Here are some Memorial Day services you might want to consider

These Memorial Day services are free and open to the public and take place on Monday.
▪ The Albert J. Hamilton American Legion Post No.7 Memorial Day Observances begin at 9 a.m. at the City of Bellingham’s Sunnyland Memorial Park at the corner of King and East Maryland streets behind Sunnyland Elementary School on James Street. A second service is at 11 a.m. at Bayview Cemetery’s Memorial Wall, 1420 Woburn St.
Father Charles Whitmore is master of ceremonies at both events, with vocalist Sonia Alexis. Retired Navy Capt. Chuck Luttrell is keynote speaker, and Lt. Col Kevin Park, Washington Army National Guard & Chaplain at St. Joseph Hospital, will give the invocation and prayer. Also participating will be the Albert J. Hamilton American Legion Post No. 7 Honor Guard, the Bellingham High School Alumni Band and the Bellingham Pipe Band. At each of the programs there will be the traditional laying of the wreaths ceremony as well as honoring those individuals, families in the community who have lost loved ones while serving in the armed forces.
▪ Whatcom County Cemetery District 10 and VFW Post 9301 in Lynden is having two Memorial Day ceremonies. The first one is at 10 a.m. at Lynden Cemetery, on the corner of guide Meridian and Front Street. The second event is at 1:30 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, on East Wiser Lake Road between Hannegan and Guide Meridian.
Both cemeteries will feature State Rep. Luanne Van Werven; Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo; Whatcom County Executive Jack Louws; Lynden Mayor Scott Korthuis; as well as the Lynden Middle School Band at the Lynden cemetery and the Meridian Middle School Band at the Greenwood cemetery; a member of each band will be playing “Echo Taps” with Louws; VFW Post 9031 will play an active role with the honor guard, laying of the wreaths; local Boy Scout and Cub Scout troops will be on hand for the raising of the flag and to assist with other duties and will place flags at each plot that are final resting places of veterans in both cemeteries; life Scout Kyle Glenn will lead the Pledge of Allegiance at both cemeteries. At the Lynden Cemetery at 6:30 a.m. there will be a service for local Masons to honor those who are in both cemeteries.
VFW post 9031 is partnering with Tractor Supply Company in a “salute the troops”event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1898 Front St. in Lynden. The event will honor the nation’s heroes with a barbecue, information for veterans, army vehicles and family activities.
▪ Affinity at Bellingham, 3930 Affinity Lane, will host Boy Scout Troop 4020 with a ceremonial flag raising service that includes a bugler at 11 a.m. and a reception in the community room to follow.
▪ The annual Festival of Flags event is from noon to 3 p.m. at Greenacres Memorial Park, 5700 Northwest Drive in Ferndale, beginning with music by country singer Aaron Crawford and the Mount Baker Toppers. A remembrance ceremony with master of ceremonies Col. Wes Weston and keynote speaker Navy Chief Don Tompson is at 2 p.m. The event includes the unveiling of the World War I memorial on the 100th anniversary of the U.S. involvement in the war. The memorial was created by Boy Scout Joseph Mueller as his Eagle Scout project. The Albert J. Hamilton American Legion Post No. 7 Honor Guard is also a participant in the event. There will also be children’s activities and crafts, as well as free hot dogs and refreshments.
▪ Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 165 will hold its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 4 p.m. at Hovander Homestead Park, 5299 Nielsen Ave. in Ferndale, followed by a picnic at the pavilion at the park at 5 p.m. The ceremony will be held at the Vietnam Memorial. Music will be provided by Ron Hardesty and Malcolm Oliver. Taps will be played by Riggs Nelson. Speakers will be Gene Goldsmith, president of VVA 165; Jim Stiltz of Combat Veterans International Chapter 1; and Lt. Col. James McKinney; invocation by Chaplain Lonnie Rose of VVA 165, with a benediction by Tony “Padre” King of CVI Chapter 1. The potluck picnic is open to all, VVA 165 provides the hamburgers and hot dogs and attendees are encouraged to bring something to share.
