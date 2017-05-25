Port shows off cleanup at Blaine Marina

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:46 A look at how the port, state will clean up Blaine Marina Pause 0:52 See the massive mudslide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School 3:17 Watch the arguments for and against the effort to recall Sen. Ericksen 1:25 Group of citizens file paperwork to initiate recall of Sen. Doug Ericksen 27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration 0:31 President Trump and Pope Francis meet at the Vatican 3:41 Here's how to safely navigate a traffic roundabout 0:49 Time lapse shows new turf field going in at Squalicum High School 2:19 Watch an explanation of opiate overdose drug naloxone at Whatcom County Health Department Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Washington State Department of Ecology Hydrogeologist Cris Matthews, left, talks about the cleanup plan at the site of a former marine fueling business during a public tour of Blaine Marina on Wednesday, May 24. Following the removal of the fuel tanks and buildings the contaminated soil will be excavated and replaced with clean fill. The tour was organized by RE Sources for Sustainable Communities, Washington State Department of Ecology and Port of Bellingham. Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald

Washington State Department of Ecology Hydrogeologist Cris Matthews, left, talks about the cleanup plan at the site of a former marine fueling business during a public tour of Blaine Marina on Wednesday, May 24. Following the removal of the fuel tanks and buildings the contaminated soil will be excavated and replaced with clean fill. The tour was organized by RE Sources for Sustainable Communities, Washington State Department of Ecology and Port of Bellingham. Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald