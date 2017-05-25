Port shows off cleanup at Blaine Marina

After 60 years of operation, fuel sales ended at Blaine Marina in 2015 – but the tanks and pipes remained, leaking oil and diesel fuel into the water.
Residents got a closeup look at the cleanup operations Wednesday during a public tour led by the Port of Bellingham and the Washington State Department of Ecology.
Part of the project was an ongoing restoration of more than 14 acres of eelgrass, which provides valuable habitat and is considered critical to the salmon recovery efforts, said Brian Gouran, environmental director for the port, which operates the marina.
For information on the cleanup process, visit https://fortress.wa.gov/ecy/gsp/Sitepage.aspx?csid=63.
