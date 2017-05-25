Washington State Department of Ecology Hydrogeologist Cris Matthews, left, talks about the cleanup plan at the site of a former marine fueling business during a public tour of Blaine Marina on Wednesday, May 24. Following the removal of the fuel tanks and buildings the contaminated soil will be excavated and replaced with clean fill. The tour was organized by RE Sources for Sustainable Communities, Washington State Department of Ecology and Port of Bellingham. Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald
May 25, 2017 5:00 AM

Port shows off cleanup at Blaine Marina

The Bellingham Herald Staff

After 60 years of operation, fuel sales ended at Blaine Marina in 2015 – but the tanks and pipes remained, leaking oil and diesel fuel into the water.

Residents got a closeup look at the cleanup operations Wednesday during a public tour led by the Port of Bellingham and the Washington State Department of Ecology.

Part of the project was an ongoing restoration of more than 14 acres of eelgrass, which provides valuable habitat and is considered critical to the salmon recovery efforts, said Brian Gouran, environmental director for the port, which operates the marina.

For information on the cleanup process, visit https://fortress.wa.gov/ecy/gsp/Sitepage.aspx?csid=63.

