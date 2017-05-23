The Whatcom Chief docks at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal in Fairhaven. County officials said Tuesday morning the boat would be out of service for a couple hours for repairs.
The Whatcom Chief docks at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal in Fairhaven. County officials said Tuesday morning the boat would be out of service for a couple hours for repairs. Staff The Bellingham Herald

May 23, 2017 12:52 PM

Lummi Island ferry service suspended about 2 hours for mechanical issues with boat

By Kyle Mittan

kmittan@bhamherald.com

Ferry service to Lummi Island is suspended for at least two hours because of mechanical issues with the boat, Whatcom County said on social media.

The Whatcom Chief suspended service at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday citing steering issues with the boat. Mechanics were on board, the county said, and repairs would likely take about two hours.

This story will be updated.

Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan

