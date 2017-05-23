Lummi Island ferry service suspended about 2 hours for mechanical issues with boat

Ferry service to Lummi Island is suspended for at least two hours because of mechanical issues with the boat, Whatcom County said on social media.
The Whatcom Chief suspended service at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday citing steering issues with the boat. Mechanics were on board, the county said, and repairs would likely take about two hours.
The Whatcom Chief has suspended service due to steering issues. Mechanics are on board now. We will send updates as news becomes available.— WhatcomCountyFerry (@WhatcomFerry) May 23, 2017
The Whatcom Chief has diagnosed the issue and repairs are underway. Time estimate for repairs is approximately 2 hrs.— WhatcomCountyFerry (@WhatcomFerry) May 23, 2017
